Middle school teacher allegedly sent sexual photo to student: ‘Only 1. You have to earn the rest’

A teacher at Western Heights Middle School in Hagerstown is facing charges, after allegedly sending a sexual photo of herself over Snapchat to a student last summer.

Vallie Lawver, 26, of Gettysburg, is accused of sexual solicitation of a minor and display of obscene material to a minor.

Police said Lawver, a mathematics teacher at Western Heights, sent the “inappropriate” photo to a former eighth grade student at some point between June and August of 2018. The image “showed her face and exposed breasts,“ investigators said, along with a message that stated, “Only 1. You have to earn the rest.“

Court records state that the student took a “screenshot” of the photo before it could become inaccessible on the Snapchat application. A detective from the Hagerstown Police Department said he compared the picture with Lawver’s driver’s license photo, and they appeared to be the same person.

According to charging documents, Lawver added the student to her Snapchat friend’s list at the end of his eighth grade school year.

The student also claims that during the same time period when he received the photo from Lawver, the teacher requested a photo of his penis, and told him that she was “horny.“ He told police that he never sent Lawver the requested picture.

The investigation began after the photo surfaced on social media and parents of other students reported the matter to school officials, police said. The Washington County Department of Social Services was notified on April 5, court records show.

“We are asking that if parents or students have more information regarding the criminal investigation of this matter that they contact the Hagerstown Police Department.” said Washington County Communications Officer Erin Anderson. “The information that’s described in the police’s application’s statement of charges is not only a violation of our school’s policy, but is a violation of our shared community values.“

According to online documents from the Human Resources Department of Washington County Public Schools, Lawver will be separated from service at Western Heights, with an effective date of July 1.