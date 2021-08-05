“Miracle on Ice” team headlines the 53rd annual Baron’s Club Dinner

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Franciscan University of Steubenville held their 53rd annual Baron Club Awards Dinner earlier this evening to honor local sports figures for their outstanding work.

They also paid honor to one of the most iconic sports moments of all time: the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team’s stunning gold medal win over the Soviet Union. Mike Eruzione and Ken Morrow, along with coach Craig Patrick from the Miracle on Ice team were all there, along with Phil Bourque, who won two Stanley Cup titles with the Penguins.

The dinner also honored some local sports icons.

We’re honoring the Kuzma family with the new Kuzma Community Family Award. Hank was our longtime basketball coach here, Kay was involved in many civic causes. Coach Paul ‘Bud’ Billard, longtime, very successful football coach at Brooke High School. And Dan and Mark Bjelac, who were Catholic Central grads but went on and coached in the state of Ohio, very successfully for over 30 years each at the high school level.” MIKE FLORAK, Director of Community Relations at Franciscan University of Steubenville

Steubenville native and ESPN broadcaster John Buccigross returned to host the event for the sixth time.