MISSING: Officials need help locating elderly Moundsville man

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff’s office and Bethlehem Police Department need your help locating a missing man.

Frank Ott, believed to be 85, was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat.

He is described as a white male from Moundsville. According to his family, he does not frequent this area, nor does he have any interest in Bethlehem. The family also says he has no known medical issues but gets confused when away from his home or trying to get home.

Officials say Ott was “dropped off” at the Marathon Gas Station in Bethlehem between 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. on Monday. They say he was last seen by a resident on Village Drive walking towards Bethlehem Village Plaza between 3:00 and 4:00 P.M.

If you have any information you are urged to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 304-234-3680.