Mistrial declared in rape case of for former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr.

A mistrial was declared in the rape trial of former n-f-l star Kellen Winslow Junior.

On Monday, the California jury came back — announcing it had reached a verdict on four of the 12 counts against the former tight end.

Of those — they convicted Winslow of three– which included rape by force, indecent exposure and lewd conduct.

They found him not guilty on a separate count of lewd conduct.

Then the jury told the judge they were hopelessly deadlocked on the other eight charges

Five women came forward with claims against Winslow– one of them dating back 16 years.

After five days of deliberation, the judge declared the mistrial Tuesday.