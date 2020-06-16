MLB negotiating on 2020 season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Just weeks ago, fans were certain that the MLB would have a 2020 season. But due to financial issues, MLB players and owners are still in the midst of season negotiations. And on Monday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he was “not confident” there would be an MLB season. Some baseball fans are eager for the MLB to reach a decision, while others think the league is running out of time. This is the longest fans have gone without baseball since 1994 when the MLB season was canceled after a players strike that began in mid-August.

“I don’t know what year that was but we had that strike shortened season and it seemed like it wasn’t a really productive season but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. I know that major league baseball, the players union and the owners have not come to a conclusion,” said Steve Wojick, the OVAC baseball commissioner. “I think that the owners need to open up their pocketbooks a little bit and agree with the players because the players are what brings in the money to the owners.”

The MLB stated Monday that several major-league players and coaches have tested positive for the COVID-19, believing it might be unsafe to have a season.