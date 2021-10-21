Mobile Food Bank feeds Marshall County

MOUNDSVILLE W.Va.(WTRF) A lot of people are feeling grateful Thursday afternoon, thanks to the Mountaineer Food Banks Mobile Pantry.

The Marshall County Family Resource Network partnered with the Mountaineer Food Bank and the City of Moundsville for their final Mobile Food Pantry of 2021.

On Thursday volunteers filled the vehicles of Marshall County residents with fresh produce, canned goods, protein and just about everything they need. The food boxes are free of charge and there are no income guidelines.

Just in September the Mobile Pantry served 211 households and 622 individuals with a box of food.

Stacie Dei is the Director of the Marshall County Family Resource Network. She says that there is a need for food assistance in Marshall County and that drive-thru helps many of those people.

The great part about this distribution and all of Mountaineer Food Bank mobile distribution is that there are all these fresh items. There are vegetables, chicken, and milk. These are most of the time items a panty cannot carry a lot of. So, for us to give those things, it just helps people not have to put that on into their weekly grocery budget. I think it is amazing when you do a project and do something in your community and people come. That means you are doing something that people need and that people want to see. That is the exciting part. We are really feeling we are helping people and we are able to be there for just a little bit of extra support people this time. Stacie Dei, Director of the Marshall County Family Resource Network

Dei says many community members volunteer and make this happen. She says for the last mobile food pantry of the year she is thankful so many people took advance of this resource.