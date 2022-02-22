“18 for 18 challenge.” A Minnesota mom challenged her, at the time, 12-year-old son to a challenge where if he stayed off social media until he was 18 she would pay him $1,800, according to WBNS.

When Sivert Klefsaas turned 18-years-old he also became $1,800 richer. Staying off social media with the challenge his mom made for six whole years.

“He did really dig in. He was like ‘I’m not breaking this.’ I’m proud of him because there were a few times where it was harder,” Lorna told the news outlet. “I knew for sure he was going to make it.”

After watching how Sivert’s older sister struggled with social media Lorna knew she had to do something to help her youngest.

“She got so obsessed with keeping up her Snapchat streaks that really it was affecting her mood. It was affecting her friendships,” Lorna explains. “I mean, it was like an intervention. She was really, really upset, but it was not even three weeks later that she thanked us and said she was so happy to not have her phone.”

Lorna came up with the idea after hearing something similar on the radio from another mother.

Sivert says it’s been tough but his friends have kept him updated with information but he laughs at himself because he gets embarrassed when using social media when he’s out with his friends

“On the whole, I would say totally worth it. I mean, I would do it again,” Sivert says.

Lorna posted about her son completing the challenge on Facebook and since then has received at least a dozen messages from moms interested in setting up challenges for their kids.