Monroe County church purchased for a dollar now transformed into a stunning home

MONROE COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — A Clarington, Ohio couple transformed a church into their dream home. 

7NEWS reporter and anchor Rebecca Little is excited to take you inside their house tonight for an exclusive viewing on WTRF.com

Rebecca has been sharing with viewers on her Twitter and Facebook page an inside peek of this couple’s home. They spent three years renovating this church in their community all in an effort to preserve history.

You may not believe it, but the couple bought the church for a dollar, yes, you heard it right, just one dollar. 

Rebecca can’t wait to take you inside this unique home. You can see the full story on the WTRF Facebook page and and Twitter starting at 9 p.m. tonight. 

