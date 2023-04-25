WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) — A man living in Woodsfield, Ohio allegedly confessed to police that he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, according to a post on the Woodsfield Police Department Facebook page.

On April 14, the Cadiz Police Department in Harrison County, Ohio alerted the Woodsfield Police Department that a sexual assault allegedly occurred in Cadiz, and that the suspect, Chad Holcomb, resided in Woodsfield.

Lieutenant Love was familiar with Holcomb and knew he was on probation, so Love contacted Probation Officer Tolzda and advised him of the situation.

Toldza obtained the criminal report from Cadiz Police and secured an arrest warrant for Holcomb for violating the terms of his probation.

Officers located Holcomb was within an hour of the warrant being issued and transported him to the Woodsfield Police Department where he was interviewed by Lieutenant Carter and Officer Walker of the Cadiz Police Department. Holcomb then allegedly confessed to the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Officers transported Holcomb to the Monroe County Jail where he is being held on charges of probation violation until Cadiz Police can present the case to a Harrison County Grand Jury.