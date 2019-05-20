Monroe County man charged him with gross sexual imposition of a juvenile Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

According to the Monroe County Ohio Sherrif's Office Facebook Page, the Monroe County Detectives along with Woodsfield Police Department arrested Hershal Smith and charged him with gross sexual imposition, Felony of the 4th degree.

Monroe County Detectives along with Patrolman Jacob Black from the Woodsfield Pd conducted an investigation concerning Smith having sexual allegations with a juvenile

He is currently being housed at the Monroe County Jail.