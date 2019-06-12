More information on Carlos Duncan comes forward

Carlos Dean Duncan of Clay County was working in Marshall County in the pipeline industry.



He was tried, convicted and given three years in prison for child porn.

But in the meantime, officials found evidence on his cell phone that he was sexually abusing children.

Officials found text messages and communications that he had with other individuals regarding his sexual relationships with under-age females

And on Facebook, Duncan allegedly described things he did.

Discussing sexual acts, sexual intercourse, with an eight year old female.

When Bryan Gaus was in his previous job with the West Virginia State Police, they got a call from a woman.

That she would be willing to come forward and tell her story. And she indicated to us that there were several other females that would do the same.

They’re asking for anyone who has been victimized by this man to get in touch with the Marshall County prosecutor.

Duncan is currently serving three years for child pornography.

Officials would like to charge him with these other crimes as well.