Earlier this week we told you about the big news if you shop at The Highlands and that West Virginia is now moving forward with funding a second interchange at the large shopping area off Interstate 70 making things a lot easier when traveling to and from The Highlands.

West Virginia Congressman David McKinley sat down with 7News on Monday to talk about the project that will now come to fruition.

And then on Tuesday we caught up with Ohio County Commission President Randy Wharton about the state getting the green light on the long-awaited project.

McKinley says funding is there due to the bigger federal infrastructure bill that was signed by President Biden.

West Virginia’s portion would be about $6 billion and a chunk of that money will fund another interchange at The Highlands.

(CG; RANDY WHARTON, OHIO CO. COMMISSION PRESIDENT)

“The second interchange is something the Ohio County Commission has been working on for a couple of decades. It’s extremely important for a whole list of reasons from safety to convenience to just something that’s necessary to promote the Highlands. We’ve been working with Congressman McKinley’s office for some time. We always knew that it was going to take a pretty serious partner to push this thing over the edge and he seems to have come through for us as usual.”

McKinley says West Virginia’s six-billion dollar portion is part of the larger one-trillion dollar federal infrastructure bill that was passed last year.