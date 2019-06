Seats will be filled at WesBanco Arena Sunday afternoon as more than 300 seniors at Wheeling Park High School will cross the stage to receive their diploma.

Abby Jones and Sarah Heilman will lead the WPHS Class of 2019 as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

The graudation ceremony starts at 3 p.m. and the Intermodal parking garage will be available for $5.