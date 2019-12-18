Mosh pit erupts at Denny’s, restaurant damaged.

Apparently having a rock concert at Denny’s is a thing.
One California teen threw a birthday party over the weekend at a Denny’s in orange county, California.
After a mosh pit broke out … Some of the restaurant’s furniture was broken.
According to one attendee… The 17-year-old who organized the show did it for a friend’s birthday party.
The performing band caught wind of what happened… And helped launch a go-fund-me to help him pay for the damages.
It was successful — and the Denny’s has been made whole.
According to “Mashable,” hard-core bands performing at Denny’s became a thing last year when video of a 2013 show at one of the restaurants re-surfaced.
“Eater” reports this particular Denny’s didn’t know the rented space would be used to host such a show.
