Mosquitoes pose more of a public health risk than most people realize

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department administrator, has a favorite question he likes to ask students.

What animal kills more humans than any other?

The guesses invariably range from bears to sharks.

He says the actual answer is mosquitoes. “The animal that kills the LEAST number of humans is sharks,” Gamble says with a smile. “But sharks make exciting entertainment. You’ll never see Mosqito Week on TV.”

Gamble says right now, the health department has mosquito traps placed in various spots in the county.

He says right now they aren’t seeing many, but the numbers rise dramatically in late July and August.

He says swimming pools that are not maintained are a huge attractant.

But any receptacle that holds water—from the saucer under a potted plant to a mud puddle—will draw mosquitoes.

He noted that there is no public spraying in West Virginia like there is in other states.

In West Virginia, they fight mosquito-borne illnesses through public education.

They urge people to eliminate all sources of standing water from their property, use insect repellent when you’re outside, and wear protective clothing in the early morning and late evening.

Gamble says there are 20 mosquito-borne illnesses, four of which are tested for in the mosquitoes trapped in Ohio County—West Nile Virus, La Crosse Encephalitis, St.Louis Encephalitis and Zika.

He says they do the surveillance (trapping and testing) to see what diseases mosquitoes are carrying currently so they can alert physicians about what’s out there.

“Mosquitoes have wiped out a lot of people,” Gamble notes. “They’re not just that pesky thing we slap in the back yard.”

He said each mosquito-borne disease has its own set of symptoms, but some common denominators are flu-like symptoms and extreme headache.

He said swimming pools that are maintained and have the filter running are fine.

But he said many people leave a non-functioning pool sitting there, intending to “fix it next year.”

But in the meantime, it gathers rain water and attracts mosquitoes.“

Our recommendation is to either fix it right now or get rid of it,” Gamble said. “Mosquitoes are a major public health concern.”

