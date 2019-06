What are your plans to celebrate Mother’s Day? Are you planning to take your mother or grandmother to dinner or buy balloons or a card to show them how much you love them?

The National Retail Federation estimates Mother’s Day spending will climb $25 billion, up more than 8 percent from just more than $23 billion spent last year.

It works out to about $200 a person.

Top gifts include jewelry, special outings, gift cards and flowers.