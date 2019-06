Mothers and future mothers across the Ohio Valley are gathering at Wheeling Hospital Saturday morning to learn more about helpful resources in their community.

Organized by Wheeling Hopsital, this community baby shower will discuss infomation on community support and health advice for mothers and their babies.

There will also be a prize drawing for attendees and refreshments will be provided.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m.