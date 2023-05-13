MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Jon D. Wayt was a U.S. Army Master Sergeant and member of the Moundsville Honor Guard, born and raised in Moundsville, who passed away two and a half years ago.

Today, a bridge across from his former place of work at the Ireland Mine Prep Plant for 33 years was named after him in his honor.

What was once known to many as the Ireland Bridge over Big Grave Creek in Marshall County is now the “U.S. Army MSG Jon D. Wayt Memorial Bridge” and many of his family and friends came out to support this honor.

”He was born and raised here, lived here his whole life. He lived on this Big Grave Creek for 50 years. And it’s putting the two together, his military and his coal mine, it’s absolutely – I’m humbled that this is happening. I just can’t believe it.” Deanna Wayt – Daughter of Jon D. Wayt

”What we do is we have a program here in the state that we will dedicate bridges to veterans that have served honorably and have given an awful lot to our country. This is a small way that we can repay them for their service to the country. We’ve named some bridges and some roadways for these different veterans around the state, and it means an awful lot to the families and the friends of those people.” Sen. Charles Clements – WV 2nd District

Wayt’s colleagues of the Moundsville Honor Guard were there to honor him, and this new memory that the entire Ohio Valley will share from now on.