Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just a few years ago the future of the Moundsville Country Club was in serious doubt. At one point the club was nearly sold to make way for an industrial park.

While 2021 was a tumultuous time for the club, thanks to a new board, a lot of community support, and a creative idea to bring in members, this decades-old Marshall County institution is ready to enter a new era.

Like many different social clubs across the country, money issues and drops in membership plagued the Moundsville Country Club, nearly forcing its closure in 2021. But the idea of replacing it with an industrial park was met with immediate resistance.

“I would say all of Marshall County was behind it; they did not want to lose this site,” says Club Manager Mark Magee. The club has been around since 1940, and according to Vice President Jack Zukoff, “This is the 4th nicest golf course in the state of West Virginia.”

After a series of legal battles, the old board was replaced, and the new board began immediate changes to save the club and bring in new members. They now offer a wide variety of associate memberships at affordable prices, making the club more accessible to the public than ever before.

But they are also working hard to get young golfers involved.

“And now we have John Marshall High School, we have the junior highs from Marshall County, we have Shadyside. And we’re getting a lot more kids involved in it, and that’s very important. Because, you know kids are your livelihood.” JACK ZUKOFF, Vice President

Former John Marshall and WVU graduate Kyle Hill took over as the club pro in February, and will be running multiple junior camps this summer.

“That’s something that is near and dear to my heart. One, because that’s how I started learning the game was by taking lessons when I was younger, and it’s a passion of mine to be able to help the younger generation, a lot of juniors, be able to get into the game, and have fun playing the game.” KYLE HILL, Head Pro at Moundsville Country Club

But whether you’re a young or old, new to the game or a seasoned veteran, the Moundsville Country Club offers an experience for everyone.

“Just come see us. The land we’re on is beautiful, the golf course is in great shape. What’s great about us too is that it’s a very walkable golf course. It’s still quite the challenge, but you’re able to walk all 18 without really wearing yourself out.” KYLE HILL, Head Pro at Moundsville Country Club

The club also hosts a wide variety of events, from car shows to weddings. If you’re interested in learning more, you can call (304) 845-2153, and you can also check out the Moundsville Country Club’s Facebook page.