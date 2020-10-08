Moundsville hosts forum for candidates running for city council

MOUNDSVILLE, W.VA (WTRF)– The city of Moundsville held a Forum tonight for City Council!

The forum was set up like a meet the candidate and was held virtually on Zoom.

Eight candidates are vying for a total of four seats on City Council: One in First Ward, One in Third Ward, and Two seats at-large. Candidates came in one by one and were asked the same three question– with a time limit of 15 minutes.

Although this is the first forum the city has ever done, they’re already planning to do it again next year.

Municipal Government is sometimes forgotten. We spend a lot of time thinking about federal elections and state elections and even county elections. But– municipal elections are sometimes let go, and they are the support of the community. So, I hope to get the word out for all of the people that want to run, and we thought his was a great opportunity to do so. RICK HEALY

CITY MANAGER, MOUNDSVILLE

If you would like to rewatch the forum you can head to their facebook page, City of Moundsville, for a link to the zoom.