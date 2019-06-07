Moundsville man arrested for two burglaries in one day

Moundsville police charged Cody Slaughter for two counts of burglary, grand larceny and petit larceny.

From the police report, Slaughter hid in a residents basement home and then was questioned why he was there. Slaughter gave a false story and then bolted out the door with a laptop and PlayStation 4.

That same morning, Slaughter came to a residency where a young boy let him in after telling the boy he was there to fix the TV. Slaughter was apparently shown on surveillance and was able to be identified by the home owner.