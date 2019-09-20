Moundsville man facing charges of animal cruelty waives preliminary hearing

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Phillip Ewing waived his preliminary hearing this morning.
He is currently facing charges of animal cruelty after his neighbors reportedly called police last week to report he was torturing a puppy.
Ewing claims the puppy had already died though from parvo virus.
He will appear in court next in November.
