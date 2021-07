Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Toledo Hawks came to swing the sticks after getting run-ruled against the Wheeling Wild Things Saturday. They did an even better job of not allowing hits.

Moundsville made its last out in the fifth inning by way of a double play. The game ended after 5 and the Hawks won 9-0. A very special feature of the game is that Moundsville did not register a single hit in the whole game. Goik threw a no-hitter for the Hawks to eliminate Moundsville.