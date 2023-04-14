MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of Moundsville Middle School students have won the northern regional award in a video contest among middle schools.

They shot, wrote and edited a video in the Explore New Manufacturing Video Contest.

Their video focused on the Paul Wissmach (“WISS-mock”) Glass Company in Paden City.

The students visited the facility several times, and their video showed every aspect of glass production.

It taught me a lot about planning ahead what I’m going to do. The interview was lovely and great for public speaking. And I really enjoyed doing it. David Durig, 8th grade

It was a three week process learning and then about two weeks to edit the video entirely and get it done. So it was just a constant daily grind to produce this video. Irelyn Lowe, 8th grade

The idea was to get students interested in manufacturing in the state.

It stressed the opportunities that exist for employment in the field, with or without a college degree.

Now they go on to the statewide competition.

Good luck to Moundsville Middle School’s gifted English class!