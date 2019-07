A new store cut the ribbon Tuesday for its grand opening.

Your CBD Store opened it’s doors to Marshall County residents.

The owner, Rachael Quinn, suffers from Crohn’s disease and says that after a friend suggested she try CBD oil as an alternative to prescriptions, her quality of life was renewed and her symptoms were under control.

Your CBD Store was founded to help others find a natural pain relief.

The store sells tinctures, gummies, pet products, and skin care.