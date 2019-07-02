Moundsville PD investigating a suspicious death that occurred over the weekend

UPDATE (7/2/19 7:00 p.m.) – Chief Mitchell tells 7News that early toxicology reports indicate it was an overdose deaths.

He also said police will not release a name until the autopsy is complete.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Moundsville police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body was found in a home over the weekend.

Police Chief Tom Mitchell tells us they received a call about the body late Saturday night.

Police are not releasing many details at this time other than the man was 38 years old, an Ohio Valley native and his death is “suspicious” for a few reasons.

The body was sent to Charleston for an autopsy, which started just a few hours ago.

Chief Mitchell says the autopsy should reveal new insight.

