According to Moundsville Police Department’s Facebook page, Moundsville PD are looking for 2 people that stole from Moundsville Kroger.

Moundsville PD claims the two got away on bicycles.

The post did not claim what or how much was stolen from the Kroger in Moundsville.

If you know the identity Moundsvile PD wants you to call the station or message them on their Facebook account

Calls and messages may be reported anonymously.