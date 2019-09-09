Moundsville Welcomes New Committee

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a new committee in town and it’s one that will bring fun, new, and exciting events to the city of Moundsville.

It’s called the Arts and Cultural Committee of Moundsville. And it was formed to bring recognition to talent in our area.

The committee’s board members kicked off their new adventure with a drive in Movie theater last weekend.

Now– they’re starting what they hope will become a tradition, this weekend.

It’s called Jefferson Fridays!

This friday from 7-10 between the second and third street of Jefferson Avenue will be blocked off for the free event.

They will also have the Cheese Melt and Ideal Provisions, a beer garden, as well as free entertainment by Hit Play.

The thing that most people don’t realize is there are artists living everywhere around you. Whether it’s the guy that’s working at the gas station that’s a painter, and does that in his spare time. Or the woman that cuts your hair that may be a sculptor. There’s musicians everywhere. And a lot of times you don’t know it or you dont have the chance to know it because there’s not a lot of exposure. Nick Healy

We just wanted to start with a bang and have a great, free event, that anyone can come to. Bring the kids, bring your family, bring your friends. It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re really looking forward to it. Nick Healy

That committee meets once a month. If you would like to be a part of the Arts and cultural committee of Moundsville you can contact Sarah Wood with the Moundsville city council. Her email is on their website.