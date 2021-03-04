https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Mountain East Tournament kicks off Thursday

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF) — The Mountain East Conference Tournament kicked off today!

Obviously the MEC Tournament looks and feels different this year, but WesBanco Arena is doing everything they can to provide a great atmosphere for student-athletes. And all the action is underway right now.

This year due to covid , they are allowing about 750 people in per game. Today was the tip off for the Women’s quarterfinals and followed by the Men’s teams tomorrow.

The women’s and men’s semifinals will continue on Saturday and the championship games will be played on Sunday.

Stick with 7news for all your highlights on your local teams.

