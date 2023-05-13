WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Mothers are being celebrated all weekend and to add to the festivities, Crittenton Services hosted their 2023 Mountain Mama Mother’s Day Walk/Run at Oglebay’s Schenk Lake.

For over 128 years, Crittenton Services has been providing services to mothers and children throughout the Ohio Valley and the proceeds from this event go directly back to their programs serving mothers, children, families, and the overall community.

They took a few-year hiatus because of COVID, but they are excited to have the walk/run back this year again on Mother’s Day Weekend.

”We decided to bring back the Mountain Mama Walk/Run that used to be a 5k, but we have it a walk run today so that mothers of all ages, whether they have little kids with strollers or whether, you know, they’re a grandmother, that everybody could participate.” Jasmin Ilovar – Director of Marketing & Development, Crittenton Services

The rain did not hold anyone back either as nearly all of their 75 sign ups showed up for this cause.

Crittenton Services provides young mothers from the ages of 12 to 21 with community counseling, residential services, behavioral health, childcare, and so much more.