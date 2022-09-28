OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountaineer Brewfest served up some delicious libations back in August, and it also raised a huge amount of money for a great cause.

A check for $40,000 was presented to the Seeing Hand Association Wednesday evening at Market Vines in Wheeling’s Centre Market.



Circus Saints and Sinners, the Mountaineer Brewfest Committee, along with donations from vendors and brewers, as well as an auction prior to the Brewfest came together for this generous gift.



The Seeing Hand Association is an organization that helps individuals of all ages that are blind or visually impaired lead fulfilling and independent lives. You can check out their website for more details.