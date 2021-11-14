Mt. Olivet Lions pay tribute to Moundsville veterans

MARSHALL CO. W.Va. (WTRF) In extension of Veterans Day, the Mt. Olivet Lions paid tribute by presented the new veterans memorial and the “Flags for Heroes” project.

As a thank you to all the veterans and those who gave their lives to protect our country, residents of Moundsville gathered at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.

Paul Amrhein, president of the Mt. Olivet lions says they give this monument to the community. He says we could never repay our debt to all those who protected our freedom. Amrhein did “hero roll call,” where he read off each individual veteran and where they served. The flags that wave outside at Mt. Olivet Community Park represent each veteran from the area.

Mt. Olivet Lions Veterans Memorial

John Richmond, Sargent of the guard for the Moundsville Veteran’s Honor Guard says we must pay tribute to our nation’s heroes and never forget what they did.

At the conclusion of this presentation, we will give a three-round volley which is also called a 21-gun salute. It’s important to us as members of the honor-guard because all too often veterans are not given the respect that they should have and their passing. We’re here to see to it that they receive those honors. John Richmond, Sergeant of the Guard for the Moundsville Veteran’s Honor Guard

Richmond says he hopes as residents pass the monument, they will remember those names and appreciate all they did for this amazing country.