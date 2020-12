Miguel Reider walks near a traffic jam caused by vehicles stuck on a hill during a snowstorm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Towson, Md. Reider and friend Tim Winter, who live down the street, walked up to help push motorists up the incline. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

OHIO (WTRF) — Three local counties have announced that they are currently under snow emergencies.

Monroe and Belmont are under Level 1, which asks drivers to be very cautious on the road.

Meanwhile, Guernsey is under Level 2. That means you should only go out on the road if it’s absolutely necessary, and to contact your employer to see if you should come to work.

We will continue to keep you updated on emergency levels across the Buckeye State throughout the night.