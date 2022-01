Jacobsburg, Ohio (WTRF) – Emergency personnel are currently on scene of a fire in Jacobsburg.

The Spirit of 76 fire department says it began in a garage at a residence on Hawthorne Hill Road and moved to a trailer.

They are on scene along with Shadyside firefighters and there have been no injuries reported at this time.

The cause is unknown, but we are working to learn more and will have the latest updates on WTRF.com.