Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Multiple people injured after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship

News

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Five people were injured after lightning struck a pine tree during a PGA Tour Championship on Saturday.

This happened right after play was suspended.

The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom.

A tournament official says the five people who left in ambulances appeared alert. He did not know their conditions.

The third round had been suspended for about 30 minutes at the time of the lightning strike. Fans had been asked to seek shelter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter