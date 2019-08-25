Multiple people injured after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Five people were injured after lightning struck a pine tree during a PGA Tour Championship on Saturday.

This happened right after play was suspended.

The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom.

A tournament official says the five people who left in ambulances appeared alert. He did not know their conditions.

The third round had been suspended for about 30 minutes at the time of the lightning strike. Fans had been asked to seek shelter.