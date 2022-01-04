Muslim woman sues gun shop over hijab removal rule

LAS VEGAS – NOVEMBER 14: Guns for sale are displayed at The Gun Store November 14, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Store manager Cliff Wilson said he’s seen a large spike in sales since Barack Obama was elected president on November 4, with customers citing fears about the president-elect’s record on firearms. The election, combined with a slumping economy, has contributed to an overall increase of 25-30 percent in gun sales at the store, Wilson said. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A federal lawsuit alleges that a Missouri firearms store and gun range refused to let a Muslim woman use a shooting range unless she removed her hijab.

A Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization and an Independence law firm filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Frontier Justice in Lee’s Summit, alleging the gun range’s dress code discriminates against Muslim women who wear the religious head covering.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Rania Barakat after she went to the store in January 2020.

Frontier Justice officials said in a statement that the dress code is designed to keep gun range patrons safe and are not discriminatory.