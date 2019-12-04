My Cleats My Cause: Broncos’ Derek Wolfe raising money for Beaver Local

Breaking News
by: Ryan Allison

DENVER, Colorado (WKBN) – Denver Broncos’ defensive end Derek Wolfe is using the NFL’s “My Cleats My Cause” campaign to help raise money for Beaver Local High School.

Wolfe announced on social media that the money raised from the custom-painted cleats that show the school’s name and logo will go toward installing a new turf field at Beaver Local high school.

“I’m trying to build a new field for my high school to give these kids a chance at a better future through sports,” says Wolfe. “Heroin has ravaged the Ohio Valley. I hope by giving these kids a decent field, it will encourage them to choose sports over drugs.”

Wolfe is a 2008 graduate of Beaver Local High School and has played the last eight years in the NFL.

Fans can bid on the cleats at dbron.co/cleats between December 3 through December 23.

