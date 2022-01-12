My Pillow CEO says he has ‘enough evidence’ to put ‘300 million’ Americans in jail

My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell laughs during a Ò”Keep Iowa Great” press conference in Des Moines, IA, on February 3, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell said on Real America’s Voice that he has evidence to put 300 million Americans in jail.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

“Everything you’re going to see over these next seven months to get rid of the [voting] machines,” Lindell said. “You’re going to see the Supreme Court case coming out. All these great things, everybody.”

Lindell says he has ‘all the pieces of the puzzle’

“And you talk about evidence,” Lindell added. “We have enough evidence to put everybody in prison for life, 300 and some million people. We have that all the way back to November and December.”

Lindell saw major retail stores drop MyPillow because he continued to push bogus claims of election fraud since Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the presidential race.