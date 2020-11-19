https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Nailers react to North Division’s decision to not play season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Nailers are quickly approaching the 2020-2021 hockey season. 

This year, the ECHL will have to carry on without six of the league’s teams, after the North Division announced they will not be playing games this season.  

The ECHL North Division’s six teams are the Worcester Railers, Maine Mariners, Reading Royals, Newfoundland Growlers, Adirondack Thunder, and the Brampton Beast. 

However, the Central Division, in which the Nailers play, is still planning on competing.

The ECHL’s South Division and Mountain Division also plan to play. 

The North Division’s decision allowed the free agent market to get a whole lot bigger. This is something the Wheeling Nailers acknowledge. 

There’s a whole lot more players out there that could potentially be difference makers, but at the same time, you kind of feel for those players that were on those teams or even for players that are on teams as they are, who now they’re going to have to fight even harder to try and make a spot on a team this season.

DJ Abisalih, Wheeling Nailers Radio Broadcaster

The Nailers plan to open their season on December 12 at home against the Indy Fuel.

The team is still working out the details on the number of fans that will be allowed in the stands.

Stick with 7News for updates.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter