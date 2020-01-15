Nailers volunteer at shelter ahead of Pups & Pucks Night

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling is best known for being an area that is community based.

The Wheeling Nailers make sure that they take full advantage.

They feel community does so much for them and it is only fair to give back in return.

A big part about playing in Wheeling is the community and they do a lot for us and our team, so anytime we can give back is a huge help and we take pride in that. Ryan Scarfo, Wheeling Nailers

The Nailers decided to give back in a different way to the four-legged friends in our community.

Team members spent Wednesday afternoon playing with dogs at the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

I’m sure they don’t get it all the time, so its definitely good for them. It puts a smile on our face, so we’re enjoying it. Ryan Scarfo, Wheeling Nailers

Shelter officials were so thankful that a local sports team would take their time to come down and show their support.

With this type of publicity, they hope for one thing.

My hopes out of today is we clear the shelters out again and we have all the dogs adopted again. Brandon Henry, Marshall County Animal Shelter Acting Director

The Wheeling Nailers will host their Pups and Pucks night on Saturday January 25.

Four-legged family members are invited, however a leash is required and a waiver will have to be signed at the game.

For more information, click here.