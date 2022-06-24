House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the Supreme Court overturning Roe. V Wade by reading a poem.

I am personally overwhelmed by this decision. From time to time I quote this poem by Ein Li Eretz Acheret

The poem read by Pelosi says:

‘”I have no other country even if my land is burning. Just a word in Hebrew pierces my veins, my soul, in a weak body, in a broken heart. This is my home. I will not stay silent because my country changed her face I will not give up reminding her And sing in her ears she will open her eyes.”

Pelosi said, ‘Clearly, we hoped the Supre Court would open its eyes.’

You can watch the video here