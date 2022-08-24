WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – NASCAR driver and former Cup champion, Kurt Busch, was injured in a crash during the final round of qualifying at Pocono in late July and has missed four races suffering from concussion-like symptoms.

Program Director of the WVU Medicine Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, Nathan Ernst, says that typical symptoms of concussions to look out for include headaches, nausea, dizziness, brain fog, and changes in mood and sleep.

With School sports and extra-curricular activities returning, it is important to be aware of these symptoms to know how to best take care of your health.

“In terms of treatment of concussion, it’s going to vary by how long it has been since the injury. The most important thing with athletes in that early period is that they discontinue sport participation. It’s true for NASCAR drivers. It’s also true for high school athletes, like football players. There’s a window very early on in concussion where patients are at risk for increasing long-term issues if they continue to participate in contact.” Nathan Ernst, Clinical Neuropsychologist and Program Director, WVU Medicine

The earlier patients can get in for treatment, the faster the recovery will be, which is typically around 30 days.

Concussions are a very treatable issue, but they require those affected to seek treatment and see it through.