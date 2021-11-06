NASCAR says “Let’s go, Brandon” is a no go.

A sign reading “Let’s go Brandon” is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Boston College and Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with the cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

(WTRF) Reports say NASCAR wants no part of the “Let’s go, Brandon” rallying cry used as an insult against President Joe Biden.

NASCAR’s president, Steve Phelps, said Friday that that the popular motorsports organization does not want to be “on the left or the right” side of politics, reports say.

“I think unfortunately it speaks to the state of where we are as a country. We do not want to associate ourselves with politics, the left or the right,” Phelps told the Associated Press.

The Hill points out that NASCAR has permitted politicians to campaign at its events in the past with even former President Donald Trump being an honorary starter in 2020 at the Daytona 500. According to The Hill, the Trump campaign is offering “Let’s go, Brandon” shirts in exchange for donations.

The chant, “Let’s go, Brandon” began at a NASCAR race last month when a reporter mistook the crowd’s cry of “F— Joe Biden,” for a cheer for race winner Brandon Brown.

What does Let’s Go Brandon mean?

NASCAR also intends to stop the use of its trademark and name in the “Let’s go, Brandon” realm, say reports.

Celebrate Brandon in style with a Let's Go Brandon shirt! Gets your here: https://t.co/GhbAyt9XTX pic.twitter.com/WVdmuhtSGZ — Candace (@thecandaceshow) November 4, 2021

“We will pursue whoever (is using logos) and get that stuff,” Phelps told the AP. “That’s not OK. It’s not OK that you’re using our trademarks illegally, regardless of whether we agree with what the position is.”

“Let’s go, Brandon” gear has become popular across the country, and the phrase is still going strong after its inception at a NASCAR race in Alabama last month.