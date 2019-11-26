National Cake Day & other trending stories

PORT MACQUARIE, AUSTRALIA (WBTW/CBS/CNN) - A koala rescued from a raging brushfire in Australia has died. The dramatic video of his rescue from the inferno captured the attention of people around the world.

Toni Doherty was seen on video that went viral using her shirt to smother flames on the koalas fur. Doherty gave the koala water to drink from a bottle and took it to the hospital. It happened in New South Wales last Tuesday.