OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) July 17th is National Ice Cream Day.

The creamy delicious treat is a hot comradery during the summertime, drawling families in on sunny days to local ice cream parlors.

The Ohio Valley has quit the lineup of ice cream shops across the region.

It’s National Ice Cream Day! 🍦

Oglebay’s Farmhouse Sweets and Treats has 15% off today.@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/koWqJ3LWTz — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) July 17, 2022

Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream has been around since 1992 and some community members say it’s the best in town.

We stopped by Oglebay’s Farmhouse Sweets & Treats to see what flavor of ice cream people like the most.

Our most popular ones are probably Catdog, Black Raspberry and White House Terry and I would say Catdog is most popular because cookie dough and Oreo is just like a classic flavor mixture. A lot of people have been getting the Lemon Berry which is a new one and I really like it. It’s lemon and blueberry but it’s really good. Lauren Gongola, Farmhouse Sweets & Treats

She says people love Kirke’s Ice Cream and especially enjoy the unique seasonal flavors they offer.

For the special occasion, they are offering 15% off their ice cream on Sunday.