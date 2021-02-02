11-year-old boy told police who killed his mom, sister before he died

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister.

Twenty-six-year-old Tekeith Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings Saturday of 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace; her 13-year-old daughter, La’Porsha; and her 11-year-old son, Ja’Corbie.

According to the criminal charges filed Tuesday, Jones told police that he shot and killed the three to save them.

A SWAT team arrested Jones in St. Paul on Sunday. He is due in court later Tuesday.

