What legal repercussions could protesters face after storming Capitol Hill?

Washington, D.C. (WTRF)- 13 protestors are facing federal charges after the violent rioting at the Capitol… charges even as serious as unlawful entry, violent entry, and disorderly conduct.

“Those are primarily misdemeanors… very serious misdemeanors… can carry up to a year or 18 months of jail time, some of them.” Diana Crutchfield, attorney

And some charges have to do with removal of property.

“But the property ones can carry more jail time depending on the value of the property.” Diana Crutchfield, attorney

Meanwhile, about 50 others are facing disorderly and curfew related issues they had after all the rioting. But that’s not it.

What legal expert Diana Crutchfield says are very serious charges, like rebellion, insurrection, and rioting are possible and are being investigated still.

“They may or may not be forthcoming. Those are difficult to prove, especially if you’re talking about a conspiracy.” Diana Crutchfield, attorney

Even Crutchfield says Donald Trump facing charges hasn’t been ruled out. He was one of the speakers.

“What was said was very insightful. There’s no question about that. We don’t want to be weak. We need to get tougher, and this is what President Trump said. But there’s still a lot of investigation that needs to be done.” Diana Crutchfield, attorney

And Crutchfield says it’s still too early to say whether they’ll bring criminal charges against Trump.