A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy is accused of knocking down, choking, sexually assaulting, and killing 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters while on her walk home.

According to cleveland.com, the body of Illiana Peters was found along a walking trail just a day after she went missing while returning home from her aunt’s house.

District Attorney Wade Newell told Judge Benjamin Lane at a bond hearing that the request for a $1million cash bond was necessary to protect the community given that the 14-year-old boy, identified only by his initials, “statements regarding his intentions and his statements regarding that when he did get off the trail, he punched the victim in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her, hit her with a stick, before strangling her to the point of death before he then sexually assaulted her,” reported cleveland.com.

Newell said the boy had made statements saying “that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go.”

The boy was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

In honor of Lily, the residents of the town dressed in purple and left drawings, flowers, candles, and stuffed animals at her elementary school and on a downtown bridge to remember her.