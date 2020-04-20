16 dead, including police officer, in deadliest shooting in Canadian history

Sixteen people, including a police officer, are dead in Nova Scotia following the worst shooting rampage in Canadian history, police said.

The number of dead was confirmed to the Associated Press by a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The suspect, identified as Gabriel Wortman, 51, is “deceased,” the RCMP said Sunday evening.

Authorities initially said Wortman had been taken into custody on Sunday, “after a pursuit throughout the Canadian province.”

Officers responding to calls of multiple shootings Saturday in the rural town of Portapique found several casualties in and outside a home, according to the police. A “chaotic scene” ensued, RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said during a press briefing Sunday.

RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson was killed in the overnight shootings, the RCMP reported. Another officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is believed to have operated alone and carried out homicides throughout the province, police said.

#Colchester: Gabriel Wortman may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle & may be wearing an RCMP uniform. There's 1 difference btwn his car and our RCMP vehicles: the car #. The suspect's car is 28B11, behind rear passenger window. If you see 28B11 call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/yyeOeBt8Ui — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

A search for the suspect went into the morning. Wortman was believed to be wearing a police uniform and driving a vehicle that was made to appear like a police cruiser, but he was not employed by the RCMP, according to police.

During the pursuit, Wortman was later seen driving a silver Chevy Tracker, police said.

Wortman was arrested at a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, according to The Associated Press.

“My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said outside his Ontario home Sunday. “I want to thank the police for their hard work, and people for cooperating with authorities.”