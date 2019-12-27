2 kicked out of National Guard over white supremacist ties

ATLANTA (AP) — Two men have been kicked out of the Army National Guard after activists uncovered their membership in a religious group tied to white supremacy.

Brandon Trent East tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Alabama National Guard sent him a separation notice on Dec. 14.

A Georgia National Guard spokeswoman says Dalton Woodward is no longer a member.

The Atlanta Antifacists group published a report saying East and Woodward were leaders of the Norse pagan group Ravensblood Kindred.

That group is part of the Asatru Folk Assembly, which researchers say endorses white supremacy.

East was earlier forced to resign as a jailer.